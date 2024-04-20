BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Calls For Resident Opinions On Permitting & Regulating Use Of Underspeed Vehicles

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Bryan City Council met on Monday, April 15, 2024. Councilors Jim Kozumplik, Stephen Alspaugh, Richard Hupe, John Betts, and Council President Mary Leatherman first moved to approve the minutes from their April 1, 2024 meeting before approving Clerk / Treasurer Lehner’s report.

He shared that before RITA, this date would be important in the finance world, but that next month should see an increase in revenues.

An ordinance was then approved after a declaration of emergency for appropriations, which are to cover an ...