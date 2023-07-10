Bryan Native Joins Academy Of Vocal Arts In Philadelphia

Twenty-seven-year-old award-winning American soprano and Bryan native, Veronica Richer, to join the 2023-27 Academy Of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This upcoming fall, Bryan native, Ms. Veronica Richer, will be joining the 2023-27 resident artist program at the Academy Of Vocal Arts (AVA) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With her acceptance to the Academy of Vocal Arts, Richer will join one of the leading opera residencies in the world.

She will obtain rigorous instruction and coaching while performing oratorios, public programs and fully staged professional opera productions.

The Academy of Vocal Arts in Pennsylvania auditions gifted singers from throughout the world to seek the exceptional guidance and training that AVA offers.

Admission is determined by competitive annual auditions. Richer is one of two sopranos that was selected for the 2023 audition season.

Ms. Richer grew up in Bryan, Ohio and was fostered by the opera community from an early age, working and studying with companies like the Toledo Opera and the Eastman School of Music among others.

Ms. Richer, a graduate of Bryan High School, received her Bachelor of Music degree from the Boston Conservatory in 2018.

Richer obtained her masters degree in vocal performance at the Mannes College of Music (The New School College for Performing Arts) in Manhattan, New York.

After completing her degree, Ms. Richer made her international debut in 2022, portraying Angelica, Suor Zelatrice/ Abadessa in Puccini’s Suor Angelica with the Orquesta Sinfonica de Michoacán under the baton of Jorge Parodi at the International Summer Opera Festival of Morelia.

This past December, Ms. Richer returned to her hometown of Bryan, Ohio for a Christmas Concert with the Toledo Symphony under the baton of Allain Trudel.

This summer she will return to the stage once again performing the title role of Angelica in Puccini’s Suor Angelica and the role of Nella in Gianni Schicchi at the Bay View Music Festival and the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Petoskey, Michigan.

For more information about Ms. Richer and her upcoming season, visit http://www.veronicarichersoprano.co