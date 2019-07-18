Bryan Police Seeking Assistance Locating Missing 14 Year Old

Devon Milligan, age 14, was last seen in the 300 block of East Mulberry on 7/17/19. He is from Indiana and staying with his grandparents in Bryan. Devon was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with red lettering, black shorts, and black glasses. He is unfamiliar with the Bryan area and left his cell phone at his grandparent’s home. Any help in locating him would be appreciated. Please contact the Bryan Police Department with any tips 419-633-6050.

