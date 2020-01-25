Butler, Indiana Massage Parlor Owner Arrested For Rape

By: Debbie Campbell

Butler, IN – The owner of the Butler Creative Touch Massage parlor has been charged with rape, a level 3 felony.

James Whitman, 57 or Butler, was arrested and is being charged with raping a woman at an appointment earlier this month. The woman is accusing Whitman of inappropriately touching her during her session.

During the investigation another woman came forward and said she had a similar experience two years ago.

Whitman is not licensed through the state of Indiana but has been practicing massage therapy for 10 years. He holds a certificate from the Center for Vital Living School of Massage Therapy.

Whitman has been taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he will be held until his initial hearing.

