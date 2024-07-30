Candance “Candy” Shumaker (1945 – 2024)

(Member Of Hope Church In Delta)

Candance “Candy” Joanne Shumaker, age 78, passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 29, 2024 with her loving family, one day short of her birthday.

She was born on July 30, 1945 to the late Dexter “Dick” Williston Jr and M. Charlene (Wickham) in Toledo, Ohio.

Candance would graduate from Delta High School in 1963, after graduating she would go on to obtain her Registered Nursing License in 1966 from the St Vincent’s Nursing School in Toledo.

She began her working career in Kentucky before relocating to Grand Rapids, Michigan and serving with Butterworth Hospital.

On January 28, 1967 she married Thomas Charles Shumaker and they would spend 57 years together until her passing, from this marriage they were blessed with three beautiful children who were Candy’s everything; Gwendolyn “Wendy” (Scott) Stewart of Clarkston, MI, Jill (Charles) Kopitke of Sylvania, and Aaron Shumaker of Austin, TX.

As their family grew, Candy embraced her homemaker life while still assisting with the family business of Williston and Company Inc. for 10 years.

She was a lifelong member of the Hope Church of Delta, formerly the Delta United Methodist Church, where she volunteered for funeral dinners along with many other activities including the preschool.

During her children’s time in school, Candy was very active with the PTA through the Pike-Delta-York School System. She also was an accomplished cross stitcher and seamstress, even designing and creating her children’s Halloween costumes.

Candy is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Wendy, Jill and Aaron; grandchildren, Drew Stewart, Maureen Stewart, Brandon Kopitke and Amber Kopitke; and sister, Judith C. Williston.

A public visitation will be held at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta on Friday, August 2, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, funeral services for Candy will be held at the Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Drive, Delta, Ohio 43515 on Saturday, August 3, 2024 beginning at 11:00 AM. Pastor Kent Winkler will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Drive, Delta, Ohio 43515.

