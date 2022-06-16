Candidate For Governor To Visit Henry County

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) On Sunday, June 26, 2022 gubernatorial conservative candidate Niel J. Petersen will be at the Christ Community Church, 20172 Co. Rd. X, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio 43555 from 4-6pm for a Town Hall meeting, followed by audience Question and Answer time. This event is free to the public and will be streamed on the campaign Facebook page.

Niel is a pastor and an honorably discharged combat veteran from Huber Heights, Ohio. Niel and his wife, Katie, of 20 years have raised 3 girls, Autumn, Selah, and Noelle, and continue to build their family around faith, hope, and love.

Niel and his running mate Mike Stewart are running for Governor and Lieutenant Governor respectively due to their strong belief that our nation was built upon the foundations of Christianity and our government has failed to uphold these sacred values.

As a constitutional conservative, he wants to take the fight for personal freedom and rights to the Governor’s Mansion.

His running mate Mike Stewart was born and raised in Dayton. Mike is a 29-year combat veteran, serving above and beyond the call of duty from 1985 to his retirement in 2014 as a Chief Master Sergeant.

Mike and his wife Melissa have been married for 34 years and have raised 5 children and have been blessed with 4 grandchildren, while cultivating a family anchored in faith and love.

Mike has since served as a substitute teacher, D.A.R.E instructor and the Associate Pastor for the Harvest Revival Center.

Mike is also a constitutional conservative who wants to restore integrity, truth, and freedom to the State of Ohio.

This event will be open to any questions from the public. If you have any questions, concerns or wish to find out more about the candidates, visit the campaign Facebook page, the campaign website www.nielpetersen.com, or email info@nielpetersen.com