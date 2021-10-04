Cary Hite (1943-2021)

Cary L. Hite, age 78, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Fulton County Health Center. Cary was born in Wauseon on February 3, 1943 to the late Courtland and Aliene (Beucler) Hite.

A 1961 graduate of Wauseon H.S., he would later marry Linda Bettinger on April 10, 1970. A farmer by trade, he also served as Bridge Foreman for Fulton County for 28 years.

Cary was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church. In his spare time Cary loved bowling and being with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 51 years, Linda; children, Bruce (Laurie) Hite; Carrie (Dave) Price; Jennifer (George) Ghesquiere; 7 grandchildren and brother, Lyle (Judy) Hite.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Jacob Hite.

Friends and family will be received at the Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta, from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Caspar Catholic Church,1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 beginning at 11 AM. Burial will be private for the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a charity of the donor’s choice in Cary’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.