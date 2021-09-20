Celebrate Fall With Apples & Baseball At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village will welcome in the fall season with Apple Week – a special event featuring apple-themed recipes, hands-on apple activities, cider pressing, and more!

From Wednesday, September 22 through Saturday, September 25 guests will have plenty of opportunity to enjoy apple-related activities throughout the Historic Village and delicious apple treats at the Doughbox Bakery.

Saturday, September 25 is also the annual Vintage Baseball Tournament with three baseball games being played throughout the day!

“Fall is a great time to plan a visit to Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “Our fall Apple Week event is sure to delight all of your senses with apple cooking demonstrations, apple games, cider pressing, apple crafts and so much more! And guests visiting on Saturday will be able to enjoy watching old-time base ball too!”

There will be many apple-related activities taking place during this 4-day event. Throughout the week the 140-year-old wooden press will be put to use to make apple cider.

Guests can watch apple drying demonstrations, apple cooking in many of the historic homes, and help pack apples for the long winter ahead at Natives and Newcomers.

There will be apple-themed story time adventures and craft activities for young guests to enjoy at the District 16 School, apple Tic-Tac-Toe on the Village Green, and apple trivia at the Log School.

The Nature Center will celebrate apples with jumping apple seeds, apple rotting experiments, apple stacking and more!

Guests can also enjoy a variety of delicious apple treats while visiting Sauder Village. There will be apple dumplings, apple pies, apple cake donuts, apple fritters and other tasty treats for guests to purchase at the Doughbox Bakery.

On Saturday, September 25 cheers from an old-time baseball game will fill the air as the Sauder Village Windmills, the Great Black Swamp Frogs, and the Elkhart County Railroaders gather for a Vintage Baseball Tournament.

Originally developed in the Midwest, vintage baseball follows the rules and customs established early in baseball’s history. Dressed in old-time uniforms, the vintage base ball players will work to bring the history of the game of baseball to life.

Teams will play baseball games in the pasture area and will play by 1860s rules. Game times are at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The winning team will receive the hand-made travelling trophy made at Sauder Village. Between the games, children will have a chance to run the bases.

In addition to the apple-themed activities, guests will want to plan time to experience the past in the Historic Village. Visitors can visit places like the Grist Mill, church, schools, print shop, general store, and many craft shops.

The Grime Home and barns are a fun place to experience life in the 1920s in rural Ohio. Guests can also experience the “roaring twenties” while visiting shops along the 1920s Main Street including a barbershop, theater, bank, grocery store, soda fountain and more! Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include a free train ride, unique shopping, and delicious ice-cream!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more! For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub!

The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, or riding bikes around Little Lake Erie.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.

Make history of your very own this fall with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org