Changing And Near Peak Fall Color Conditions Persist Throughout Ohio 

COLUMBUS, OH – Dynamic yellows and reds are beginning to create the perfect backdrop for outdoor experiences across the state, and the beautiful weather is providing a great introduction to this year’s fall color viewing season. Currently, leaves throughout the state are changing with some areas nearing peak conditions, creating those first opportunities to enjoy this year’s autumn makeover according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“We are beginning to see near peak conditions in some areas of northern Ohio as well as other patchy locations through the Buckeye State,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester Jamie Regula. “Tulip poplars and black walnuts are beginning to show their brilliant yellows. Be on the lookout for poison ivy and Virginia creeper which both turn a bright red this time of year.”

The age of a forest can affect the colors visible during throughout the fall. An early successional forest, such as one originating from a reverting farm field, may display brilliant reds, crimsons, and yellows, from sassafras, sumac, cherry, dogwoods, and yellow poplar.

More mature forests frequented with disturbances such as fire and timber harvests may contain more oak and hickory trees, and will present stunning reds, browns, and yellows; while a very mature forests lacking any major disturbances will be dominated by American beech and sugar and red maples, flaunting a beautiful display of golden hues.

Looking to find places to go to see fall color this coming weekend? Here are a few spots starting to see more color: Findley State Park, Geneva State Park, Maumee Bay State Park,Maumee State Forest, Salt Fork State Park, and Van Buren State Park .

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website , the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes: Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure; Ideas for scenic road trips ; Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks; and Fun activities to do around the state.

ODNR and Ohio.Find It Here. encourage people to share fall color photos using #FallinOhio and #OhioFindItHere. For more fall color photos, follow ODNR , Ohio State Parks and Ohio. Find It Here. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ohiodnr , @OHStateParks and @Ohio.FindItHere .

