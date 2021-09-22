Charlene Krill (1936-2021)

Charlene Ann Krill, 84, of Bryan, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in her residence with her family surrounding her. Charlene was born November 26, 1936, in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Carrie (Landel) Stotz.

She was a 1954 graduate of Bryan High School. Charlene married Laylin F. Krill on July 1, 1956, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2020.

Charlene was employed by the former Oberlin-Ford Funeral Home & Ambulance Service as an Administrative Manager.

Charlene was a multi-generational member of First Lutheran Church, Bryan. She enjoyed cooking, making pies and her famous peanut brittle and buckeyes every Christmas.

Surviving are her two children, Ann (Jeff) Johnson of Bryan, Bill (Dora) Krill of Bryan; six grandchildren, Cole (Aubrey) Coleman of Bryan, Amy (Noah) Dawson of Aledo, Texas, Jonah Coleman of Kapaa, Hawaii, Alex Krill of Bryan, Angela Krill of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kathleen Krill of Bryan; five great-grandchildren, Josephine, Oliver, Samuel and Gabriel Dawson and Tristan Coleman; one sister, Wayva Chapman Harris of Bryan, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laylin; two brothers, Russell Stotz and Carl Stotz and former son-in-law, Tim Coleman.

Visitation for Charlene Ann Krill will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Charlene will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday in the funeral home with Deacon Jeanie Wise officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask those remembering Charlene to make memorial contributions to First Lutheran Church, 201 North Cherry Street. Bryan, Ohio, 43506 or Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com . To send flowers to Charlene’s family, please visit our floral store.