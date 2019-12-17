Charles “Chuck” Schneider (1940-2019)

Charles “Chuck” M. Schneider, age 79, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

He was born June 20, 1940 in Lebanon, Ohio to the late Marcel Richard and Bernitta Rita (Schwartz) Schneider. He married Arlene Rose Miller on November 28, 1959 and she survives.

Chuck was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church, Wauseon, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, yard work, spending time with his family and loved the holidays. Chuck was employed for 42 years as an Engineer Draftsman with United Telephone Co.

Survivors include, his wife of 60 years, Arlene, of Wauseon, Ohio. Children, Dan Schneider, of Toledo, Ohio, Mike (Karen) Schneider, of Whitehouse, Ohio, Tony (Ann) Schneider, of Texas, Betty (Aaron) Bock, of Defiance, Ohio, Angie (Frankie) Molina, Wauseon, Ohio, Rick (Kalynn) Schneider, Columbus, Ohio, Becky (Andy) Johnston, Wauseon, Ohio, Joe (Trisha) Schneider, Wauseon, Ohio. 34 grandchildren. 2 great-grandchildren. Brother, Steve (Jessica) Schneider, Wauseon, Ohio.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and a grand-daughter, Frankie Nicole in 1993.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Schneider family, 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Pope John 23rd Room of St. Caspar Catholic Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 in St. Caspar Catholic Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Rev. Fr. Stan Tabor will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery. Funeral luncheon will follow the interment services in the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Caspar Catholic Church. Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

