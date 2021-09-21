Charles Green (1924-2021)

Charles Dwight Green, 96, of Coldwater passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.

A private family graveside service will be held at Bronson Cemetery with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.

Charles was born November 9, 1924 to Homer and Rolene (Campbell) Green in Lansing, MI. Upon graduating high school Dwight had proudly served his country with the United States Army and returned home to own and operate his own car dealership.

He married Patricia DePuy who preceded him in death in November of 1977, Barbara Hooker who preceded him in death in March of 2013, and is survived by his wife Donna Nafzinger of Coldwater.

He was a dedicated man who had served as a member of the Bronson Rotary Club where he held 61 years of perfect attendance, a member of the United Commercial Travelers for 66 years, the Bronson VFW, and had also been a member of the board for the Branch County Veterans Affairs.

Dwight had a passion for the outdoors as he loved to go fishing and hunting for mushrooms, but what he truly enjoyed was playing cards with his card group and golfing.

In addition to his wife Donna, Charles is survived by his children Nancy (Robert Potter) Green of Green Valley, AZ, Cindy (Duane) Rathbun, Curt (Jan) Albright, Pat (Collene) Albright, Kip (Shirley) Albright, Mindy (Scott) Hantz all of Coldwater; his sister Judith (Jack) Nutt of Coldwater; his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, his one great-great grandchild; and his loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Patricia, his second wife Barbara, one daughter Lisa M. Green, his granddaughter Valerie D. Rathbun and two sisters Ellen Gilbert and Joyce Ward.

Memorial donations are suggested to Bethel Gilead Church, Bronson United Methodist Church, or Hidden Ponds Horse Rescue.