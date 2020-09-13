Chicago Fraternal Order Of Police Endorse President Trump For Reelection

Joining Police Unions from around the country including the City of New York, the Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) Chicago chapter has announced its endorsement for President Trump’s reelection this week.

The police union’s board of directors took the vote in early September.

Following the announcement, chapter President John Catanzara said of Trump, “I will do whatever I can for him.”

“But there’s definitely people who are not going to be happy about it. There are more Democrats, locally speaking, but there’s even some Democrats who would agree that the current president has been very good for employment and law enforcement these days,” he noted.

“(People) see the reality of no law and order anywhere other than a handful of spots and I think they’re educated, intelligent and street smart enough to know that is what is going to make us a prosperous society — if we go the other way. If we keep going down this downward spiral, our whole country is screwed, democracy would be screwed, capitalism would be screwed and you will not even recognize the United States of America in another generation.”

“(Trump) has been a stalwart for supporting the men and women of this police department and constantly highlighting the issues within Chicago,” he said.

“Unfortunately, every time he does, all you get is goofy crap from the other side like they live in some other city and they have an alternate version of reality,” Catanzara concluded.