Chris Liaeff (1931-2021)

Chris A Liaeff, age 90, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in his home. He was a proud Korean War Veteran with 2 purple hearts.

He was also considered an awesome ladies man who attracted young blonds wherever he went. A man who could be stern when he needed to be, wild and crazy when he wanted to be, and tough when he had to be.

He was a hard worker, who taught us all how to love unconditionally, be kind and help out when you could. A fantastic son, husband and father, he taught us all to love life, be playful and be strong.

He was very laid back, but you knew when he meant business. You didn’t mess with him as he would tell you he knew Korea and could put you on the ground in seconds to prove it.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Todor and Florika (Marinkasheva) Liaeff; 2 sisters, Rose and Mary; his wife, Joanne; his son- in-law, John “Doc”and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth “Beth”.

He leaves behind to join him one day his children, Chris (Beth) Liaeff, Cindy (Joe) Bentley, Terrie (John) Janowski and Rob (Diana) Liaeff; 6 grandchildren, Krisanne Bentley, Nichlous(Rachel) Bentley, Benjamin Liaeff, Emily Liaeff, David Liaeff, and Katie Liaeff and 3 great- grandchildren, Christaphor Reinardy, Rowan Bentley and Natalie Bentley; as well as many special friends and his fur baby, Daisy May.

In lieu of memorials to the family we ask that you make donations to the Humane Society in his honor to the funeral home below. Our father did not want a memorial service and we are honoring his wishes.

Cremation services entrusted to Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main Street, Delta OH 43515.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.deltafh.com Plant a tree in memory of Chris by clicking here.