Christina Harding-Ellis (1976-2020)

Christina H. Harding-Ellis, 43, of Montpelier, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2020 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Montpelier. She was born on November 21, 1976 in Bryan to Charles Cecil and Carole A. (Friedel) Harding. Christina attended Bryan High School and House of Prayer Church as often as she could.

Christina was a homemaker who loved and cared for her family dearly. She took great pride in her self-worth, always making sure she looked her best and put together. Christina enjoyed coloring and putting together puzzles.

She is survived by the love of her life, Robert B. Ellis, of Montpelier; four children, Sabrina K. Harding (John Karker) of Battle Creek, MI, Savanna Lee Bostater of Montpelier, Seth R. Ellis (Britneigh Newland) of Montpelier and Synthia J. Ellis of Montpelier; three granddaughters, Vanessa Karker, Lucille Ellis and Athena Newland; her mother, Carole A. Harding of Bryan; five siblings, Charles (Amy) Harding, Jr., Annette Pifer-Brown, Shelly Betts and Mike Pifer all of Bryan and a sister, Susan of Sandusky; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Barbara Ellis of Bryan; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Denise Ellis, Chris Ellis-Stafford and Amy Ellis all of Bryan; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Christina was preceded in death by her father, Charles C. Harding; grandson, Evan Alan Jones; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Christina will be laid to rest in a private interment at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.