Cincinnati Police Captain Arrested In Alleged Bribery Try

U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman, center, speaks during a press conference to discuss the investigation of a Cincinnati police captain who was arrested earlier this week. Federal authorities said Friday, June 7, 2019, that 52-year-old Michael Savard is accused of theft or bribery in a program receiving federal funds. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman says Savard tried to “shake down” the sergeant to pave the way for the sergeant’s promotion. He said Savard was arrested Thursday immediately after being given the $5,000 cash. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati police captain already under investigation for possible financial wrongdoing has been arrested for allegedly offering to retire early in return for $5,000 from a sergeant in line for a promotion.

Federal authorities said Friday that 52-year-old Michael Savard is accused of theft or bribery in a program receiving federal funds. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman says Savard tried to “shake down” the sergeant to pave the way for the sergeant’s promotion. He said Savard was arrested Thursday immediately after being given the $5,000 cash.

Defense attorney Christopher McDowell says the evidence will show Savard didn’t do anything that warranted his arrest.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac says the 25-year veteran’s police powers were suspended earlier.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.