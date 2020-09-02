City Violence: 10 Dead, 45 Wounded In Chicago Over The Weekend

Yet another violent weekend in Chicago has left 10 people dead and 45 wounded, Fox News says. The wounded include two police officers who were shot during a traffic stop.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the most recent fatal attack happened on the afternoon of the 30th when a man, who police believe was the intended target, was struck multiple times by gunfire while dining outdoors at the Lumes Pancake House restaurant in Morgan Park.

Speaking to the Sun-Times, Alderman Matt O’Shea, who represents the area, said, “All Chicagoans should be able to go out to eat without fear. Today’s incident was a horrific tragedy, and we must work together to hold those responsible accountable.”

Police say a white-colored SUV pulled up to a tent outside the restaurant and then someone inside the vehicle started opening fire, striking a 31-year-old man and four other people.The man, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Devon Walsh, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Sun-Times reports. The other victims, three women and a man, suffered injuries to the legs, abdomen, buttocks and feet, but are expected to survive.

No suspects have been identified yet in that incident – although it was recorded by a doorbell camera, reports say. O’Shea separately told FOX 32 Chicago Monday morning that detectives are working “around the clock” to find the shooters.

In the shooting involving police, two cops were hit while conducting a traffic stop on the West Side early on the 30th. One of the officers required emergency surgery for lung and abdominal injuries and is listed in serious condition, according to the Sun-Times.

The other was treated and released after being shot in the shoulder. A suspect has been taken into custody from that incident, but the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

In another incident, a 15-year-old male is in critical condition after he was fired upon while walking in the South Side on the evening of the 30th, police say. Other victims in different parts of the city are said to have been shot at a gas station, while standing on a porch, and after leaving a party.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, t his weekend’s death toll marks an increase from the weekend prior in which 66 people were shot, five fatally.