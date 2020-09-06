Cleveland Officer Takes His Own Life Shortly After Fellow Officer Killed

Cleveland Police Officer Nicholas Sabo, 38 took his own life according to Cleveland Ohio Police Officials, shortly after a Cleveland police officer was shot and killed while on duty earlier in the week.

Officer Sabo composed numerous posts on Facebook referencing the shooting death of Dectective James Skernivitz (previously reported) before he died in his North Ridgeville home.

According to cleveland.com Sabo has been an officer with the Cleveland department since 2013, Skernivitz since 1998.

“I don’t think anybody out there can really understand what the division is going through with the loss of an officer in the line of duty, especially to violence, is a terrible tragedy,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said. “But two officers in one night is really bad.”

Both officers were married and had children.