Connie Light (1946-2021)

Connie Sue (Elser) Light, age 74, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 7:55 P.M. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Center, Montpelier, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Light was a graduate of North Central High School in Pioneer, Ohio, and during her work career she had been employed at Lester’s Diner in Bryan, Ohio, Strydel in Stryker, Ohio, Powers & Sons in Montpelier, the Sports Bar in Bryan and Butler Eagles Aerie #2733.

She was a member and officer of Butler Eagles #2733 and a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and Butler American Legion Post #202 Auxiliary.

Connie Sue (Elser) Light was born on November 7, 1946, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Arnold and Agnes (Warner) Elser. She married Robert D. Light on June 22, 1969, in Pioneer, Ohio, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Robert W. (Larra) Light, of Marshallville, Ohio, and James B. Light, of Edon; two grandsons, Lewis and James (Savanna) Reeves; one great-granddaughter, Haven Reeves; a sister-in-law, Shirley Aldrich, of Edon; a special aunt, Audrey Stuck, of Waldron, Michigan; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Cliff Graves officiating. The family will also receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending are asked to observe social distancing precautions. The family also encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice or to the family. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.