Connie Peebles (1965-2019)

Connie Marie (Siravo) Peebles, 54, of Lyons passed away peacefully in her home with her family at her bedside, Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born April 6, 1965, in Toledo to the late Dominique and Elaine (Zaeff) Siravo. Connie and her loving husband of 30 years, Troy Peebles, were married on Sept. 23, 1989, and he survives.

Connie was a 1983 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon, Ohio, and obtained her Masters degree in Theology from Lourdes University. She taught at Central Catholic High School in Toledo. Connie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She had a nostalgia for Star Wars movies and memorabilia. She was an avid bird watcher, and enjoyed feeding the squirrels who frequently visited her yard.

Also left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Danielle Peebles; son, Joseph Peebles; sisters, Kathy (Lee) Jeffries and Lori (Rob) Koschalk; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brad (Nancy) Peebles, Chris (Angie) Peebles, Kurt (Michelle) Peebles, Mary Joe Vajen, Alecia (Tom) Miller, Peggy Howard, and Jana (Matt) Smithmyer; and several nieces and nephews. Connie was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Al Peebles, and mother-in-law, Nancy Peebles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, with Fr. Michael Dandurand officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St., in Metamora. A fireman’s walk through will begin at 7 p.m., and a vigil service will immediately follow. Visitation will continue Friday at the church an hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyons Royalton Fire Department or Ohio Living Hospice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.

