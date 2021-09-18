Convicted Murderer James Worley Seeks Stay Of Execution

Convicted murderer James Worley and his attorneys have filed a motion for a stay of execution on Thursday.

Worley’s attorneys have stated that he is “entitled to a stay of execution until he has exhausted one round of postconviction relief, and one motion for delayed reconsideration.”

Worley has previously tried to have his death sentence overturned, even going as far as the Ohio State Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court declined to overturn his sentence and continued to find him guilty for the abduction of Sierah Joughin and her murder.

Worley was originally found guilty of all 17 counts brought against him including murder. The Jury returned those verdicts on April 4th, 2017, with the recommendation of the Worley receiving the death penalty.

The Fulton County Court of Common Please then ultimately sentenced Worley to death on April 18th, 2018. Currently, the execution date for Worley is set for May 20th, 2025, with Worley being incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution.