Cougar Sighting Confirmed In Northern Michigan

By: Jeremy Scott

The Michigan DNR confirmed a report of a cougar roaming in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The image was captured on a landowner’s trail camera in Gogebic County northwest of Ironwood. It is the state’s 39th cougar report since 2008.

Cody Norton, a large carnivore specialist with the Bear and Wolf Program of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told clickondetroit.com “This is very close to where a cougar was documented on a Deer Movement Study trail camera last year.” After visiting the site, the DNR confirmed that the image was real.

Since 2008, the DNR has confirmed 39 cougar reports with all but one occurring in the Upper Peninsula. This does not mean there are 39 different cougars, but could be multiple sighting of the same animal. “With an average of three confirmed cougar reports in each f the past 12 years, these animals remain rare in the Upper Peninsula,” Norton states.

If you do encounter a cougar, here is a list of what should be done:

Face the animal and do not act submissive. Stand tall, wave your arms and talk in a loud voice.

Never run from a cougar or other large carnivore. If children are present, pick them up so they cannot run.

Do not crouch and get on all fours

If attacked, fight back with whatever is available. DO NOT play dead.

Report the encounter to local authorities and the DNR as soon as possible.

