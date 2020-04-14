Nine Residents Have Now Died Of Coronavirus In Hillsdale County

By: Debbie Campbell

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – The coronavirus has now claimed the lives of nine people in Hillsdale County. As of April 13, there are now 77 cases throughout the county.

In total, Michigan has had 25,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,602 deaths.

Here is a list of the Michigan counties with the 10 highest confirmed cases according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Wayne County (included Detroit): 11,648 cases (760 deaths) Oakland County: 5,073 cases (347 deaths) Macomb County: 3,418 cases (240 deaths) Genesee County: 988 cases (77 deaths) Washtenaw County: 736 cases (18 deaths) Kent County: 311 cases (13 deaths) Saginaw County: 293 cases (13 deaths) Ingham County: 254 cases (4 deaths) Livingston County: 225 cases (5 deaths) St. Clair County: 206 cases (7 deaths)

Additional information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Debbie can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com