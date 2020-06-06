COVID-19 Live Virus Testing Now Available In Williams County

By: Rebecca Miller

As of Monday, June 8, 2020, COVID-19 testing will be available at the Bryan Community Health Center located at 228 S. Main St. in Bryan, Ohio. This will be a drive-up testing site and will be open for appointments to be held between 8am-4pm, Monday through Friday.

The press release clarified, “If you are sick or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, call Health Partners for a Telehealth visit. After the Telehealth visit you will be given an appointment for a drive-up test at Bryan Community Health Center.

All visits and tests will be billed to your insurance company. If uninsured, all expenses will be paid out of COVID relief funds.” The phone number to call is 567-239-4562.

Health Partners of Western Ohio (HPWO), which headquarters at 329 North West St. in Lima, has thirteen sites in seven communities where this will now be added to the services which they offer the communities, according to Chief Operations Officer Beth West. HPWO has received federal funding which covers the COVID testing. West said in a phone interview that Community Health Centers are one of the biggest groups doing the testing throughout the United States.

“Anyone can have this test,” West explained, “whether they fit the criteria listed in the press release or not. This is the testing for the live virus, though, not the one that tells if you have already had it in the past. Also, they are not using those long cotton swabs that are seen in social media pictures.

“The person in their car, who is to be tested will be passed a normal sized cotton swab to self administer the test. They will put it in the first nostril, put it in the second nostril and then place it into the collection tube which has a solution in it.”

“The staff will take the sample and you will be called with the results within the next three days.” The staff who come out to the cars have been trained specifically for this job and if there is someone who cannot “self-administer,” the staff will be able to do it for them.

So…

Step 1-Call Bryan Health Center

Step 2-Telemedicine will call you for a health visit over the phone

Step 3-Telemedicine will give you the appt. for drive-thru testing, either that day or the next

Step 4-Go to Bryan Community Health Center and getting in the car line for the appointment

Step 5-Take the test

Step 6 They will call you with results within three days

West wants the public to know that the Bryan Community Health Center has much to offer, including a pharmacy onsite and home delivery. “We have capacity for new patients so we are excited about getting phone calls and getting people on the schedule for ANY health care issues they may have.”

If they are not able to provide the health care needed, they will advise you on what you need to do.

For those who have been waiting, tests are ready!

