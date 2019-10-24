Crash With Deer Kills Motorcyclist In Indiana

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Hamilton man was killed when police say he struck a deer while riding his motorcycle.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department release, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, 54-year-old Trent M. Smith was traveling westbound in the 7400 block of C.R. 4A in Hamilton on his 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide when he struck a deer.

The release said Smith was not wearing a helmet and died from head injuries suffered in the crash. No other information was released.

