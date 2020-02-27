David Fleck (1941-2020)

David T. Fleck, age 78, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020, following a valiant battle with cancer. He was born May 20, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to Elmer and Fannie (Pedersen) Fleck.

Dave was a graduate of Macomber Vocational Technical High School, and married his true love, Elizabeth “Liz” M. Mockensturm on February 17, 1962. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2019.

After graduation, Dave started his working career in autobody with Lakeport VW. His goal in life was to be an entrepreneur. In 1974, the family moved to Swanton. In 1975, he opened Fleck’s Collision.

He was a well known and respected autobody technician throughout Northwest Ohio. He took pride in his business, which supported his family for many years until he retired. An avid outdoorsman, Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time at the cottage on Lake James boating.

Dave was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his children, Denise (Gary) Riggleman, Terry (Luann) Fleck and Amy Fleck (Michael Cousino); grandchildren, Nicole (Nate) Hohenstein, Ashley Fletcher and Christian Fleck; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Henley, Ashton and Sasha; his twin sisters, Marianne (Jeff) Gehring and Gretta Laskey; sister-in-law, Ann Fleck; many nieces and nephews, and of course his German Shepherd, Sarge.

Besides his beloved wife of 57 years, Liz, Dave was preceded by his parents and brother, Lawrence Fleck.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, March 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Remembrance Service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital and Richard Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the doctor’s and staff for their expertise in treating Dave’s cancer, which gave him an additional 4-1/2 years of life to enjoy to the fullest.

