Debate: Biden Claims He Never Said He Would End Fracking; Media & White House Show Proof

At last night’s second presidential debate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden denied he ever stated he wanted to ban fracking.

The former Vice President later adding he made those comments concerning federal lands.

Numerous videos were immediately shared throughout the night and into the morning by even left leaning media outlets such as CNN, showing numerous times, including on past debate stages, where the former Vice President did indicate he wanted to end fracking.

After last night’s debate conclusion the Trump campaign accepted Biden’s challenge to put video on their website showing Biden making the statements he denied in the debate.

The video ends with the statement, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to ban fracking and kill American jobs.”