Defiance College Football, Volleyball, & Soccer Moving To The Spring

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents has made the decision to postpone competition in the traditional fall sports of football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball until the spring of 2021. Defiance College has been a member of the HCAC since 2000.

“Although this is disappointing news for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and campus community, we understand the priority is the health and safety of everyone involved in athletics and on our campus,” Defiance Athletic Director Derek Woodley said.

“We are committed to providing a meaningful and engaging experience for our student-athletes and will develop a plan for the affected sports to include practices, workouts and training opportunities this fall, with details of those plans to be forthcoming.” “In addition, we will work diligently with our coaches and campus leaders to develop competitive opportunities this fall.

The HCAC made its plans based on guidelines from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and lingering concerns related to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Football, soccer and volleyball are considered “high contact sports” by the NCAA, and the conference is working to develop spring schedules for these sports.

Teams considered to be “low contact sports” or “medium contact sports” such as golf, tennis, baseball and softball may have an opportunity to play during the fall athletic season or to split their seasons between fall and spring.

The athletic directors and coaches of the HCAC are diligently working on this possibility now.

“It is the health of our students and those they love that is most important,” DC President Richanne C. Mankey said. “This pandemic is an unprecedented time that requires critical and creative thinking… and difficult choices. Truly we were hoping our news would be different. Yet, this virus is pernicious and we must carefully proceed by taking all possible measures to protect everyone.”

Many surrounding NCAA Division III conferences have made similar decisions.