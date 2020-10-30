Defiance College’s Late September Coronavirus Outbreak Officially Contained

DEFIANCE, Ohio – As of Thursday, October 29, Defiance College has officially contained the COVID-19 outbreak that occurred on campus at the end of September. Containment of an outbreak is defined as “24 days without an attached positive case.”

Defiance College continues COVID testing on campus and has only discovered one additional positive test. This new positive test result is not linked to the late September outbreak.

When a new positive case is discovered, DC conducts extensive contact tracing to quickly identify anyone who may need to isolate or quarantine. This helps to keep community spread to a minimum.

“Defiance College has been very fortunate that those who were positive and developed symptoms seem to have fully recovered,” states DC President Dr. Richanne C. Mankey. “We continue to monitor the campus situation in order to take action as circumstances warrant. ”

“As a campus, we continue to practice the COVID-19 safety protocols – and layering them – so that we can stay face-to-face until Thanksgiving. Our message to campus is prevention, prevention, prevention.”

The College’s academic calendar was altered before the fall semester began to allow students to stay home after the Thanksgiving break. The final, full week of classes, as well as final exams, will be held remotely.

