Delta High School Presents “The Addams Family”

FULL DISCLOSURE… Ancestors stand watching as the Addams Family and their guests play the game Full Disclosure. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Delta High School presented a new musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” this past week. The musical was held on Friday March 31st and Saturday April 1st at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday April 2nd at 2:00 p.m.

This Addams Family musical is based off of a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and features just how strange every family can be.