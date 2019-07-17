Delta Man Receives Sentence For Marijuana Cultivation

A Delta man was sentenced on July 17, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Matthew Strayer, 52, of 9321 Co. Rd. J, previously pleaded guilty to Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana. On August 6, 2018, he cultivated Marijuana.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Strayer to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $750 fine, complete a drug/alcohol assessment at A Renewed Mind, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, complete a mental health assessment, and complete any recommended treatment, serve 30 days in CCNO, and to stay out of bars/taverns.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Strayer spending 12 months in prison.

