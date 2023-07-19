DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Citizens Concerned With Storing Campers & Boat Trailers During Summer

By: Renea Kessler

The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, July 17th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance before council moved to amend the agenda to include old business.

Council then asked if there was any public wishing to address council. Allen Naiber came up to speak and stated that he had been collecting signatures to allow people in the village to keep their campers and boat trailers in their yard or driveway during spring and summer, and he also asked if the pool was going to happen because the people living in the village had paid to have the pool fixed.

People in the village did not want the hassle of having to constantly go get their campers or boats from storage when they are being constantly used during spring and summer.

The Village Administrator, Andy Glenn stated that campers and boat trailers can be kept in your yard or driveway, but you must ask for a waiver to do so.

The storage facility that the village has set up is a less costly option for storage and there is also a summer storage option as well, but no one is being forced to use this facility.

Council also stated that the main purpose of setting up the storage facility was for winter storage. If the campers and boat trailers are not causing any safety concerns and are not in a nuisance condition, then the village has no problem with these items being on your own property.

Glenn then addressed Naiber about the pool, stating that the village is currently working on getting estimates for it to see if it is economically feasible to repair.

If it is not able to be repaired and is too costly to replace, then the money would be used to demolish it as the money cannot be spent on anything but the pool.

Glenn then went on to discuss that his meeting with Trustee Trowbridge went well and they have agreed to request an Attorney General Opinion on the County Road 10 maintenance issue.

The Fulton County Prosecutor has made a request for an opinion, supporting documents were sent as well, and now they are waiting to see if the request will be accepted, and an opinion issued. The village administrator then went on to talk about a Park Board meeting he attended on July 11th. The Board requested that the village administrator get some actual estimates for both what it would cost to repair the current pool and what it would cost to demolish the pool and construct a new one.

The street water department is still awaiting their contractor to finish up Southwind Falls and the department took delivery of their new skid steer on July 5th.

The water department started getting things in place to start the temporary pre-treatment of the water which should have a large impact on the amount of chemicals being used and the life of the filters.

A new water department employee was just hired and should begin work on July 31st and the water department is still currently looking to fill open positions.

The wastewater department also had a new hire and the employee started work on July 17th. The ongoing issue with the sink hole on Providence Street has also recently been resolved.

Glenn went on to let council know that they were invited for coffee and donuts at Bowling Transportation to check out their new facility. He also requested a rates and committee meeting be set before the next council meeting.

July 17th, 2023 was Police Chief Nathan Hartsock’s official last day with the police department. Council motioned to assign Drew Walker as interim chief for the time being.

Interim Police Chief Walker then let council know that on July 12th they hired Dawn Bandeen from Wauseon as a part-time officer on their department.

Council then motioned to approve minutes from the previous meeting and invoices. Council member Robert Shirer then requested to set a village sources rates and fees meeting for Tuesday, July 25th which council approved.

Council then moved to approve the Second Reading of Resolution 23-16 to implement and administer a recreational parking program on village property.

Next, council motioned to enter executive session at 5:48 p.m. to discuss matters relating to personnel.

Upon returning from executive session council moved to approve the First Reading of Ordinance 23-06 with Emergency Provisions, establishing salaries and wages for Village of Delta personnel, and declaring an emergency.

Council then motioned for a second executive session at 6:10 p.m. for personnel with no actions taken.

The next council meeting will be held on Monday, August 7th, at 5:30 p.m.

