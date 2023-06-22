DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Police Department Raises Pay To Attract New Officers

By: Renea Kessler

The Village Reporter

The Delta Village Council held a special meeting on Tuesday, June 20th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council approved minutes from the previous meeting on June 5th before moving to amend the current agenda to add in a second executive session, which council approved.

Village Administrator Andy Glenn reviewed proposed amendments to Rules of Council.

The rule change was “If a regular meeting date is a legal holiday, the meeting will be held on Tuesday of the same week at the same time and location or other date subject to council action by motion.” Council approved the change to this rule.

Delta Police Chief Nathan Hartsock began with the news of receiving their new patrol car as well as news that their second car will be delivered in the next two weeks.

He went on to address council about receiving another resignation from an officer on the department.

Officer Hensley on the night shift gave his resignation and his last day is Friday, June 23rd.

Officer Hensley has left to go work with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. On a good note, the department has gained a new officer who started the training aspect of the job on Monday, June 19th.

The officer came over on a lateral transfer and is training to be a full-time employee. Council then moved to approve invoices as presented.

The following legislative actions were then approved. The third reading of Resolution 23-13 authorizing the Village Administrator to enter consulting contract for staffing within wastewater treatment plant.

The third reading of Ordinance 23-03 supplementing ordinance 22-18 to make supplemental appropriations for current expenses of the Village of Delta for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2023.

The second reading of Resolution 23-15, with Emergency Provisions, authorizing the Village Administrator to execute renewal for property and liability insurance coverage through the Ohio plan.

Council then entered into executive session for personnel matters. Upon their return, council moved to amend the current pay range for patrol officers in the employee compensation manual.

New rates for full-time patrol officers would be set at a maximum of $30.92 and a minimum of $23.32 per hour with sergeant pay being 10% higher than the highest paid patrolmen on the department.

Part-time pay rates would be a maximum of $30.00 and a minimum of $25.00 per hour, with a shift differential of $1.50 per hour.

After council approved the motion, they entered into a second executive session. Following their return, council moved to adjourn for the evening.

Renea can be reached at renea@thevillagereporter.com