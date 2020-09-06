Democratic Presidential Nominee Biden States At Kenosha Town Hall Meeting That A “Black Man Invented The Light Bulb”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made the claim this week during a town hall in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that a “black man invented the light bulb”, not Thomas Edison. The statement has been fact checked by National News Outlets, including CNN, as being false.

Biden stated at the event, “Why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes?” Biden asked Thursday prior to his claim.

“A black man invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison. OK?”

“We gotta give people facts,” Biden said during the town hall. “Teach them what’s out there.”

History shows Lewis Latimer, a black man, was credited with improving Edison’s light bulb but not creating the light bulb itself.