Dennis Spangler (1959-2019)

Dennis Spangler, 59 years, of rural Sherwood, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in his home. Denny was born December 22, 1959 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late William H. and Cleona J. (Lutz) Spangler.

He was a 1977 graduate of Bryan High School. He married Kristian Vandemark on November 8, 2002, in Dupont, Ohio, and she survives. Denny was employed by Johns Manville for the past 41 years as a crew leader. Denny loved his kids and would do anything for them. He enjoyed camping and mowing his yard. He was an individual who was known to do all he could to help others.

Surviving is his wife, Kristian of Sherwood; five children, Jeremiah Spangler of Bryan, Jade N. (Allen) Ridenour of Evansport, Cleo Spangler, Broderick Spangler and Althea Spangler all at home. He was looking forward to his first grandchild to be born later this year. Two sisters, Deb (Eugene) Wilson of Montpelier and Sara (J.C.) Schwartz of Edon; one brother, Bart Kimmel of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, and birth father, Albert Kimmel.

Visitation for Denny Spangler will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Denny will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

