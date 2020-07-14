Detroit-Area School Official Killed In Car At Red Light

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area school official was shot and killed while he sat in his car at a red light, police said.

Kelvin Wheeler Jr., 34, was dean of students at Triumph Middle School in Harper Woods. He was killed in Detroit on July 8, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Wheeler “served our school and district family with dignity and distinction, enjoying the respect and admiration of parents, peers and students for the selfless time and energy he invested to contribute towards the success of each child,” the school district said.

Wheeler, who owned properties across the Detroit area, stopped his Jeep Cherokee at a red light around 11:40 p.m. A man approached on foot and fired shots into the windshield, the Free Press said, citing a police report.

No arrests have been made.

“When a guy like Kelvin, who is the pillar of your community doesn’t reach 35, and is a father — that affects the Black community,” said friend Eric Pate. “This was a good brother. And his killer needs to be brought to justice.”