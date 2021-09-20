Direct Support Professionals Shortage In Williams County

(Bryan, Ohio) September 12, 2021 –September 12th through 18th was National Direct Support Provider (DSP) Awareness week. The Williams County Board of DD (WCBDD) recognizes the valuable work of those who help people in Williams County live the life they choose.

When asked about her career as a DSP, Kelly Chapman says it’s “very rewarding! Who doesn’t want a career where you are helping others and at the same time have a flexible schedule.

If you have a passion for helping others, this is the most rewarding thing you can do. At the end of the day, you will feel like you’ve done a great service, and that is an amazing feeling to have.”

Direct Support Professionals may assist with a wide array of needs including, but not limited to household tasks, shopping, personal care, community inclusion activities, etc.

Options for becoming a DSP include either working for a local agency or becoming independently certified through the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

Currently, many agencies are experiencing a staffing crisis. The Williams County Board of DD is committed to helping agencies continue to provide the robust services they are accustomed to offering.

Therefore, if you are looking for employment that is rewarding and enriches the lives of others, we encourage you to consider becoming a DSP.

For more information on the role of a DSP or where to begin, please contact Heidi Hull, Director of Community Services, at 419-485-8331 ext. 1211.