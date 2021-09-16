District 6600 Governor Attends Latest Archbold Rotary Club Meeting

District 6600 Governor Mary Aufdenkampe visited the Archbold Rotary Club to share Rotary’s theme for the current year: Serve to change lives.

She also noted that the president of Rotary International Shekhar Mehta of India has several goals for the current Rotary year that will end June 30, 2022. The first goal is to increase Rotary membership worldwide to 1.3 million Rotarians.

The other goals focus on developing ways to help the environment, empower girls, and promote acceptance and understanding of different cultures and races.

In District 6600, Governor Mary hopes to raise funds for the Rotary Foundation and promote the environment by holding a car raffle of an electric Ford Mustang.

Tickets are $100 each with the drawing to occur next May at the district conference. Currently a member of the Oberlin Rotary Club, she explained that when she joined Rotary in 1988, she was the first woman member of the Avon/Avon Lake Rotary Club and among the first women to join Rotary in the district.

She has served as president of that club and also her current club. Shown above is the District Governor and Archbold Rotary president Luther Gautsche, who introduced the Governor.