Donald Zuvers (1948-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 15, 2022

Pioneer, OH – Donald E. Zuvers, age 73, of Pioneer, OH passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Bryan Hospital.

Donald was born on June 20, 1948, in Morenci, the son of Verlin “Bus” and Delores “Skip” (Ries) Zuvers. On February 5, 1966, in Morenci, Donald married Beverly Jean Cochrane and she survives.

He had been employed at General Broach until his retirement in 2010. Currently employed at Do It Best Hardware, Montpelier, OH.

He was a member of Living Hope Methodist Church in West Unity, OH and served on the Morenci City Council, Morenci School Board, and the Morenci Fire Department.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, Beverly, Donald is survived by four daughters, Tanya Lynn (Gary Frey) Zuvers of Morenci, Karri Ann (James) Waters of Hudson, Jenny Lynne (Todd) Sutherland of Elkhorn, NE, and Tennille Rae McCain of Edon, OH; one brother, Merlin (Bonnie) Zuvers of Morenci; one sister, Shirley Vanderpool of Morenci; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack W. Zuvers; father-in-law, Herbert Cochrane; mother-in-law, Irene Cochrane; two brothers-in-law, Joe Vanderpool and Robert Cochrane.

Visitation for Donald will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 2-7 p.m. at Eagle Marry Funeral Home Morenci. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Morenci Bible Fellowship Church. Cremation will follow.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.

 

