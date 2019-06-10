Earthquake Shakes Northeast Ohio Monday Morning

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that a 4.4 earthquake was detected within Lake Erie just before 11 a.m. this morning with a 2.2 aftershock detected eight minutes later. According to Eric Heis, a spokesman of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources these readings are considered preliminary.

Lake Erie has made news recently with all time high levels of water reported with heavy rains this Spring.

