EDGERTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Brett Giesige Named 7-12 Principal

PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERA CHANGE IN PACE … Brett Giesige has recently accepted an administrative position in the 7-12 building.

The Edgerton Board of Education met on Monday, April 5, 2024 at 6 p.m. Present were members Bill Swank, Lyn Bowsher, Amanda Giesige, and Robert Siebenaler.

The minutes from their March meetings were approved and Treasurer Blakeley shared the financial statements, which are “overall, very consi...