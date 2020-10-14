Edgerton Man Injured In Single Car Crash Near Bryan

Bryan – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on October 13, 2020 at approximately 9:35 P.M. The crash occurred on SR 576 at County Road D in Center Township, Williams County, approximately two miles west of Bryan.

James L. Karcher, age 65, of Edgerton, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on County Road D. He failed to stop at a stop sign, continued across SR 576, striking a guardrail, went down an embankment, hit a utility pole and came to rest in a yard. Mr. Karcher was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash.

Mr. Karcher was transported to Bryan Hospital by Williams County EMS, and then by Samaritan Life Flight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, and Bryan City Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation and impairment is believed to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.