Edon Man Killed, Two Others Injured In Rural West Unity Crash

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on April 21, 2024, at approximately 1932 hours at the intersection of County Road K and County Road 17 in Williams County.

Steven Thompson, age 36, of Edon, was traveling westbound in a 2019 Ford Ranger on County Road K. John Matthews, age 72, of Bryan was traveling southbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox on County Road 17. Thompson failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by Matthews’ vehicle. Thompson’s vehicle overturned and came to rest in a creek.

Thompson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Thompson’s passenger, Aaron Laney, age 34, of Montpelier was transported by LifeFlight to Saint Vincent’s in Toledo, Ohio with serious injuries. Matthews was transported by Williams County EMS to Parkview Bryan with serious injuries. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Williams County Emergency Medical Services, Williams County Coroner, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Brady Township Fire and Rescue, Worthington’s Towing and Bodyworks Towing.

The Ohio reminds drivers to wear their seatbelts and to never drive distracted or impaired. The crash remains under investigation.