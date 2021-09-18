Edward “Ted” Metzger, Jr. (1935-2021)

Edward “Ted” John Metzger, Jr. passed away at the age of 85 on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.

He was born on November 10, 1935 in Youngstown, OH to Edward John Metzger and Eunice Hamrock Metzger and moved to Wauseon in 1952 where he lived for over 60 years before moving to Fishers, IN.

He is survived by a brother – Alan Metzger, of Carmel, IN; 4 children – Michael (Terri) Metzger of Boardman, OH, Molly (Harris) Smith of Whiteland, IN, David (Heather) Metzger of Atlanta, GA, and Kathleen (Charles) Crowley of Fishers, IN; and 8 grandchildren – Clay, Walker, Zachary, Davis, Dane, Marley, Leticia, and Lyla. All who knew him will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, Marjorie (Marge) Matter Metzger, his parents and his brother, Gary Metzger.

Ted was a 1953 graduate of Wauseon High School and a 1957 graduate of Case Western Reserve University where he earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

At Case he was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society and a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He was also a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio, Lodge 349 and a veteran of the United States Army.

He owned and ran Multi-Cast Corporation for many years along with his father and brothers and was extremely active in the Wauseon community.

A memorial service for Ted will take place at 2 pm on September 25, 2021 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Friends may come for a time of visitation from 12 pm – 2 pm before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Parks and Recreation Department or the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.

