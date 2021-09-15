Eleanor “Sue” Corwin (1947-2021)

Eleanor “Sue” Corwin, 74, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Sue was born January 8, 1947, to Leslie and Eleanor (Sacharski) Neilson in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from East Rockaway High School in East Rockaway, New York.

Sue received her associates degree from Jackson Community College, Jackson, Michigan and went on to attain her RN degree.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bryan, Ohio where she participated in many women’s groups and Bible study programs. Sue enjoyed playing bingo and travelling.

Surviving is her son, Thomas and Cami Freeman of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter, Amy and David DelloStritto of Cincinnati, Ohio; 5 grandchildren; sister, Cathy Gennaro; one niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life for Sue will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Dr. Bryan, Ohio with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Arrangements in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Sue to make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church, Bryan.

