Emma “Betty” Coolman (1919-2019)

Emma E. “Betty” Coolman, age 100, passed away at 6:04 A.M. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier, where she had been a resident.

Betty had worked at Dana Weatherhead for over 20 years and also owned Coolman’s Cake Boutique and also catered. She loved painting, fishing, reading her bible and spending time with family.

Emma E. “Betty” Keyes was born on January 16, 1919, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of Wade and Mertle (Davis) Keyes. She married Roy Duane Coolman on March 2, 1953 and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2017.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Nona (Alan) Guise, of Angola, Indiana, Jacqueline Rosine, of Sausalito, California and Brenda (Joe) Runyon, of Escondido, California; her son, Vaughn (Elaine) Coolman, of Fremont, Indiana 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Coolman; sister, Marie Smart and brothers, Jess, John and Chuck Hettinger.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 12:00 -1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Kyle Hugg officiating. Interment will follow in Billingstown Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice.

