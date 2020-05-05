The U.S. government is estimating that traffic deaths fell 1.2% last year to 36,120.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s the third year in a row that fatalities dropped. Pedestrian deaths fell 2% compared with 2018 figures, while motorcyclist deaths dropped 1%. The number of bicyclists killed fell 3%, but fatal crashes involving heavy trucks rose 1%.
The agency says the decline came even though the number of vehicle miles traveled increased by just under 1%.
The figures are estimates based on fatal crashes reported to the agency. Final figures for 2019 won’t be available until later this year.
Be the first to comment on "Estimate Shows US Traffic Deaths Fell 1.2% In 2019 To 36,120"