Evelyn Quillet (1931-2021)

Evelyn Jane (Mull) Quillet, 89, of Archbold passed away September 14, 2021 while in hospice care at Fairlawn Nursing Care Center.

She was born near Ridgeville Corners on November 27, 1931, the daughter of Ora F. and Edith (Kline) Mull. She married Dale Edward Quillet on April 20, 1952, and he survives.

She is survived by two sons and three daughters: Mark Quillet, Fayette, OH, Kathleen (John) Hare, Austin, TX, Nancy (Ron) Burkholder, Archbold, OH, Max Quillet, Kinderhook, MI, and Elaine (Erin) Sweeney, Waxhaw, NC. Eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brothers Lowell Mull, Wauseon, OH and Vernon Mull, Delta, OH, brother-in-law, Dave Dauer, Camden, MI and one sister-in-law, Carol Cartwright, Lubbock, TX also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Clifford (Gertrude) Mull, Margaret (Ray) Price, Rose (Bob) Mohr, Robert (Agnes) Mull, Lester (Dorothy) Mull, Glenn (Ann) Mull, and Lois Dauer.

Evelyn worked at Sauder Village for many years. When she was at the Doughbox, she was known as the “Pie Lady”. Her hobbies included baking, cooking, gardening, sewing and quilting.

She belonged to the Home Extension Club, United Methodist Women, Farm Bureau, and 4-H. Evelyn enjoyed baking and sharing her skills with grandchildren while continuing to meet with her former Doughbox co-workers throughout the years.

Visitation will be at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Jason Sharp at Archbold United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 18 at 3 p.m. A private graveside service will be held.

The family requests donations to Archbold United Methodist Church, CHP Home Care and Hospice or Fayette Fire and Rescue.