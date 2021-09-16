Everett “Shorty” Short (1940-2021)

Everett L. “Shorty” Short, age 80 years, of Pettisville, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021, at Community Hospital & Wellness Center in Bryan.

He was born September 28, 1940, at Wauseon, the son of Harold and Grace (Frey) Short, and married Bonnie Lake on February 18, 1978.

A lifelong resident of the Pettisville area, he was a diesel mechanic at Frey & Sons at Archbold for 40 years. He served in 1-W alternative service at Evanston, IL.

Everett enjoyed mushroom hunting, building and racing radio controlled boats, gardening, and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie; three children, Lori (Ryan) Keim of Pettisville, Edward (Ann Marie) Short of South Bend, IN and Rebecca (Gerald) Walbeck of Goshen, IN; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Nathaniel, Ava, Myla, Coraline, Willow and Imogen; two brothers, Merrill Short of Archbold and Arnie Short of Wauseon; four sisters, Geraldine (Jerry) Cooper of Littleton, CO, Ernestine (Keith) Lehman of Lititz, PA, Brenda (Albert) Shelby of Atlanta, GA, and Roslyn Short of Aurora, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, September 20th, 2021 at 11 AM at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Corben Weaver Boshart and Sue Short officiating. Private interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Zion Church from 3 – 7 PM on Sunday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Cherry Street Mission or Zion’s Youth Fellowship.

The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

