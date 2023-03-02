Evergreen Viking Ellie Johnson Headed To Tiffin University For Volleyball

FUTURE DRAGON … Ellie Johnson will be continuing her volleyball career at Tiffin University next year. Picture at her signing event are Jamie Johnson (mom), Ellie Johnson and John Johnson (dad). (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Nate Calvin

METAMORA – Evergreen’s Ellie Johnson recently committed to Tiffin University, members of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, to further her education and continue her volleyball career.

“I chose Tiffin University after my first visit to the campus because of the strength of their criminal justice program, the experience of the professors, and the athletic facilities”, said Johnson who also considered Trine, Bluffton, and IUPUI before deciding on Tiffin.